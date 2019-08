*Dublin Traffic Alert* The Port Tunnel, South Bound is closed due to an incident on the East Wall Rd, expect delays. pic.twitter.com/r9GYtWNmyE — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) August 21, 2019 Source: An Garda Síochána /Twitter

THE SOUTHBOUND SIDE of the Port Tunnel is currently closed due to an overturned truck causing traffic disruption.

The overturned truck is on East Wall Road at the junction with Alexandra Road and gardaí have said to expect delays in the area.

The southbound bore of the Port Tunnel is the side that brings traffic towards Dublin Port and it is currently closed.