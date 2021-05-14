#Open journalism No news is bad news

Friday 14 May 2021
Portobello Plaza to close this weekend due to ‘completely unacceptable’ behaviour, DCC says

There will be increased Garda patrols of the area this weekend, and anyone found drinking in public will be fined, the Council said.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Friday 14 May 2021, 10:20 AM
25 minutes ago 6,861 Views 17 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5437111
The canal near Portobello Plaza.
Image: Sasko Lazarov
Image: Sasko Lazarov

DUBLIN CITY COUNCIL has said that it will close Portobello Plaza this weekend, and is appealing to people not to come to the Plaza.

It said that this was due to anti-social behaviour and thousands gathering in the area in recent weeks.

The Portobello Plaza has been a landmark for socialising both before and during the pandemic, particularly at the weekend during spells of good weather. In recent weeks it has attracted large crowds of people socialising outdoors.

Littering has become a more acute problem, particularly in the canal. This has happened at a number of other public areas as well, as people attempt to socialise more safely outdoors, when possible.

Dublin City Council said today that it is “very aware” of the importance of public spaces at the moment, but that some behaviour at the Plaza in recent weeks has been “completely unacceptable”.

Up to a thousand people have congregated in the area on recent weekends, without due regard for Covid-19 restrictions. The associated anti-social behaviour is having a hugely detrimental effect on both the local community and the environment.

The Council met with local residents, public representatives, and An Garda Síochána to discuss the issue. It decided that from early this afternoon, Portobello Plaza will be closed to the public until Monday morning 17 May.

The situation will then be reviewed next week.

“Dublin City Council would like to remind the public that it is illegal to drink alcohol outdoors in a public place under City Council bye-laws.

“There will be increased enforcement by An Garda Síochána in the Portobello area this weekend, and anyone found consuming alcohol outdoors in a public space may be fined,” it said.

Gráinne Ní Aodha
