Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 22°C Friday 29 July 2022
Advertisement

Portugal opens investigation into sexual abuse claims against Catholic Church

An independent commission gathered testimony from alleged victims.

By AFP Friday 29 Jul 2022, 3:30 PM
22 minutes ago 725 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5829163
A cathedral in Lisbon, Portugal. File photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
A cathedral in Lisbon, Portugal. File photo
A cathedral in Lisbon, Portugal. File photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

THE PORTUGUESE JUDICIARY has opened investigations into suspected sexual assaults within the Catholic Church following testimony by alleged victims gathered by an independent commission.

17 testimonies submitted to the prosecutor’s office have led to “the opening of 10 investigations” of which “three have been closed”, because the cases are too old or for lack of evidence, a spokesman for the public prosecutor’s office told AFP.

The independent commission, which began its work in January investigating sexual assaults in the Portuguese Church, has already collected 352 testimonies from alleged victims, according to its latest report this month.

In reality “the number of victims is likely to be higher, because the testimonies often refer to several victims,” said child psychiatrist and commission head Pedro Stretch.

The investigating commission, composed of six experts, was created at the initiative of the Portuguese Church, in a country with a strong Catholic tradition, in order to shed light on the issue of sexual violence against “minors and vulnerable adults”.

“I have given instructions that zero tolerance and total transparency should be the rule,” wrote Dom Manuel Clemente, the highest prelate of the Portuguese Church, in an open letter made public today.

He was reacting to media reports that the Church had chosen to keep in office a priest suspected of sexual abuse but he refuted the accusations made in the particular case that came to light in 1999, saying that the priest in question had been removed from his church.

“I regret all the suffering that this situation may cause to this particular victim but also to all the others,” he stressed, calling for no one to be “afraid to denounce” situations of sexual abuse.

In neighbouring Spain, an independent commission that is to conduct the country’s first official probe into suspected sexual abuse of minors within the Catholic Church began work this month.

© AFP 2022

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie