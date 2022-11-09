Man arrested over murder of Stefan Posschier in Westmeath released without charge

Investigators at the scene in Rattin late last month.

A MAN ARRESTED over the murder of Stefan Nivelles Posschier at the end of last month has been released without charge.

The man, aged in his 20s, had been arrested in connection to the death of the 65-year-old psychic medium.

Advertisement

However, gardaí today confirmed he has been released from detention.

Posschier was found dead at a house in Rattin, near Milltownpass in Westmeath on 25 October.

He was originally from Belgium, but had been living in Westmeath for several years and worked as a psychic medium.

The garda investigation remains ongoing.