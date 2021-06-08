Post mortem due on the body of baby girl killed in dog attack at her home

A POST MORTEM will be carried out this morning on the body of a baby girl who died when she was attacked by a dog in her home.

The three-month-old was fatally injured by the dog in the early hours of this morning.

Sources have said that the infant was set upon by the dog in her bedroom in the early hours of the morning – the dog was owned by the family.

The incident occurred at her home in Clashmore, Co Waterford.

“Gardaí are investigating all the circumstances after a female infant, aged three months, was fatally injured by a dog at a residence in Clashmore, Co Waterford in the early hours of this morning,” a garda statement said.

“Gardaí and paramedics treated the infant at the scene until she was taken to Cork University Hospital.”

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

The young infant was brought to Cork University Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.