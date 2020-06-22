Post-mortem due to be carried out on body of woman fatally assaulted with sword

The scene of the fatal assault in Dublin 15 yesterday

A POST-MORTEM examination is due to be carried out on the body of a 57-year-old woman who died after being assaulted with a sword in Dublin 15 yesterday morning.

Gardaí attended the scene of the fatal assault at around 11.30am at a house on Willow Wood Grove, Hartstown.

It is understood the woman was assaulted with a samurai sword.

She was treated at the scene by emergency services personnel but was pronounced dead a short time later.

The scene was preserved and an examination by Garda Technical Bureau was carried out.

A 60-year-old man was arrested at the scene and is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Blanchardstown Garda Station.

The body of the deceased has been removed to the City Morgue where a post-mortem examination will be carried out this morning by the Deputy State Pathologist Dr Kathleen Han.

An incident room has been established at Blanchardstown Garda Station and a Senior Investigating Officer has been appointed to the case. A Garda family liaison officer has been assigned.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact them at Blanchardstown Garda Station 01 666 7000 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

Investigations are ongoing.