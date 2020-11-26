Man (60s) arrested at garda checkpoint in connection with attempted robbery of Donegal post office

A MAN IN his 60s has been arrested in connection with the attempted armed robbery of a post office in Donegal earlier this month.

The incident happened shortly after 5pm on 11 November in Clonmany, when a man entered the post office and demanded money after he produced what was believed to be a gun.

A worker at the post office raised the alarm after retreating into a back room, and the man left the scene empty-handed.

Gardaí responded immediately to the activation of the panic alarm and began investigating the incident.

A suspect was subsequently arrested at 5.30pm on Tuesday 24 November at an Operation Fanacht checkpoint in Bridgend in Donegal.

The man is currently detained at Buncrana Garda Station under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Gardaí have been working alongside the PSNI in relation to the attempted robbery and a spokesman said investigations are ongoing.