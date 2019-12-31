This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Tuesday 31 December, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

More than €800,000 worth of old Irish pounds redeemed in 2019

This is the lowest exchange amount made in the last five years.

By Press Association Tuesday 31 Dec 2019, 11:41 AM
30 minutes ago 2,550 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4950333

MEMBERS OF THE public redeemed more than €800,000 worth of old Irish pounds this year.

Irish pound banknotes and coins were withdrawn in February 2002 but it is still possible for them to be exchanged for euro at the Central Bank.

Some €700,000 worth of banknotes were exchanged so far in 2019 while in excess of €100,000 worth of old coins were exchanged for euro.

This is the lowest exchange amount made in the last five years.

In 2015, close to €1.5 million in banknotes and €280,000 worth of old Irish coins were exchanged.

“The exchange rate was fixed in 1999 when we joined the euro, so the conversion factor for the Irish pound is one euro = IR£0.787564,” a Central Bank spokesman said.

The Central Bank has provided an exchange facility for those who wish to change Irish banknotes and coins into euro since the introduction of the new currency in January 2002.

The organisation said at the time the service would continue indefinitely and a spokesman said they have no plans to end the service.

Punters can still take their old notes and coins to the Central Bank of Ireland in Dublin either by registered post or by use of a drop-box facility.

“Once received by the Central Bank’s currency issue division, the notes/coin will be verified and the euro equivalent reimbursed to the customer by way of electronic transfer to the customer’s nominated bank account,” said the spokesman.

During the height of the financial crisis in 2012, the re-introduction of pounds was briefly considered by the then Government if the Republic of Ireland found itself outside the eurozone.

Former deputy Irish premier Eamon Gilmore wrote in his book Inside the Room: The Untold Story of Ireland’s Crisis Government: “I remember one particular crisis meeting that we had … where the Governor of the Central Bank was present. We talked about what would we need to do to re-launch the punt. How quickly could it be printed.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie