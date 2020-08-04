This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tuesday 4 August, 2020
PPE grant now available for people with cystic fibrosis

The grant of €100 per applicant is available from Cystic Fibrosis Ireland.

By Press Association Tuesday 4 Aug 2020, 2:01 PM
Image: Shutterstock/StudioLaMagica
Image: Shutterstock/StudioLaMagica

THOUSANDS OF PEOPLE with cystic fibrosis (CF) in Ireland will be given a grant to buy Personal Protective Equipment (PPE).

The grant of €100 per applicant is available from today.

Cystic fibrosis is caused by a genetic mutation which disrupts the body’s ability to regulate salt and water transport, causing damage to the lungs, digestive system and other organs.

Cystic Fibrosis Ireland says it has been helping people with cystic fibrosis during the Covid-19 pandemic through a range of measures.

These include the introduction of online counselling for members, access to online exercise supports and mentoring, and financial support for a number of hospital CF units to develop virtual clinics.

Wellbeing initiatives have also been launched, alongside teaching support and educational webinars, as well as the provision of practical supports such as emergency finance and access to everyday items like hand sanitiser.

Philip Watt, the CEO of Cystic Fibrosis Ireland, said: “People with cystic fibrosis are still cocooning but as we move towards further possible relaxation of the Covid-19 regulations in forthcoming weeks and months, it is important that they have some practical assistance towards the costs of PPE if and when they go back to study, training or employment.

“While people with cystic fibrosis are well used to observing regular and proper hand-washing, cough etiquette and social distancing, research among our members has highlighted PPE as a particular issue.

“As a member-led organisation, we know that there are additional costs associated with purchasing PPE for non-hospital activities and we hope that this initiative will help with some of these additional expenses as we continue to navigate our way through this pandemic.

“I would encourage all those with cystic fibrosis in Ireland who feel they would benefit from this grant to apply before the closing date of August 22.”

People with cystic fibrosis, or their guardians, can apply online.

