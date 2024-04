PRESIDENT MICHAEL D Higgins will be presented with an honorary doctorate by the University of Manchester later today.

President Higgins will be presented with an Honorary Doctorate of Letters honoris causa (excellence in the arts) for his contributions to literature and public life by the Chancellor of the University of Manchester, Nazir Afzal

He will travel to Manchester this morning where tomorrow, he will be delivering the first lecture in a new series of lectures which will run at the university over the next five years, named the John Kennedy lecture series.

The title of the inaugural lecture is ‘Of the consciousness our times need in responding to interacting crises and the role of Universities as spaces of discourse in facilitating it’.

The ceremony will take place at the University's Whitworth Art Gallery. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

A ceremony and dinner will take place at the University’s Whitworth Art Gallery, where he will be joined with a number of university academics.

It is the first of a number of awards which the President will be presented with this year. In June, Higgins will be presented with the United Nations’ Food and Agriculture Organisation’s Agricola Medal.

He will also address the organisation on global food security.