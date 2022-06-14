#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 16°C Tuesday 14 June 2022
Advertisement

'Our great, great failure': President expresses anger over housing 'disaster'

He was speaking at the opening of a centre for homeless people in Kildare.

By Eoghan Dalton Tuesday 14 Jun 2022, 3:50 PM
1 hour ago 5,162 Views 20 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5790517
Image: PA (file photo)
Image: PA (file photo)

THE PRESIDENT HAS described Ireland’s housing crisis as a “great failure” and a “disaster”. 

Michael D Higgins said the aspiration should not concern being “a star performer for the speculative sector” and should instead be focused on the building of homes. 

His remarks, made at the opening of a centre for homeless people in Kildare, comes only weeks after the number of homeless people in Ireland surpassed 10,000 for the first time since before the pandemic.

In a short recording of his address, by Virgin Media’s Zara King, he said he often asks himself “how republican is what we created” post-independence. 

He added that the housing issue could no longer be classed as a crisis but a “disaster”.

“Isn’t it something very much closer to the poor law system that we thought we were departing from,” he said.

“It’s a real challenge. I have taken as well to speaking ever more frankly in relation to housing because I think it is our great, great, great failure.”

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

The president added: “It isn’t a crisis anymore, it is a disaster. I think we have to really think about meeting the basic needs of people in a republic.

“There are people who built homes and building homes is what is important. It’s not to be a star performer for the speculative sector internationally or anything else.”

About the author:

About the author
Eoghan Dalton
efdalton@gmail.com

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (20)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie