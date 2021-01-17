Quiz: How much do you know about Presidents of the United States?

ON WEDNESDAY, JOE Biden will be inaugurated as President of the United States.

It follows the recent turmoil in the US as incumbent Donald Trump has stoked conflict, culminating in the violent riots at Capitol Hill in Washington earlier this month.

This quiz is all about American presidents – past, present and future.

Best of luck.

Right, first up. Who was the 1st president of the United States? PA Images Benjamin Franklin George Washington

Abraham Lincoln Theodore Roosevelt Which president is credited with coining the term "first 100 days", which has taken on a symbolic significance to measure the early success of a president? Franklin D Roosevelt Harry Truman

Jimmy Carter Richard Nixon Which president served the shortest term, dying just 31 days into his term? PA Images Chester A Arthur Andrew Johnson

William Henry Harrison Gerald Ford Which of these presidents was assassinated? John Tyler Zachary Taylor

William McKinley Rutherford B Hayes When Joe Biden is sworn in on Wednesday, he'll become the....? PA Images 44th President of the United States 45th President of the United States

46th President of the United States 47th President of the United States "Ask not what your country can do for you – ask what you can do for your country." Who said this during their inauguration speech? Abraham Lincoln Ronald Reagan

Thomas Jefferson John F Kennedy Who was the 40th president of the United States? (the answer to question five might help) PA Images George Bush Snr Ronald Reagan

Jimmy Carter Bill Clinton Richard Nixon shares a middle name with the name of which Simpson's character? PA Images Bart Nelson

Ralph Milhous In June 1963, John F Kennedy gave an address to the Dáil during his visit to Ireland. Which of these Irish writers did he NOT reference by name in his speech? PA Images WB Yeats George Bernard Shaw

Patrick Kavanagh James Joyce What's the last word in the presidential Oath of Office that Joe Biden will recite as he's sworn in on Wednesday? PA Images States Justice

