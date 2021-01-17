#Open journalism No news is bad news

Sunday 17 January 2021
Quiz: How much do you know about Presidents of the United States?

No history books allowed.

By Sean Murray Sunday 17 Jan 2021, 10:00 PM
8 minutes ago 1,654 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5324723

ON WEDNESDAY, JOE Biden will be inaugurated as President of the United States. 

It follows the recent turmoil in the US as incumbent Donald Trump has stoked conflict, culminating in the violent riots at Capitol Hill in Washington earlier this month. 

This quiz is all about American presidents – past, present and future.

Best of luck.

Right, first up. Who was the 1st president of the United States?
PA Images
Benjamin Franklin
George Washington

Abraham Lincoln
Theodore Roosevelt
Which president is credited with coining the term "first 100 days", which has taken on a symbolic significance to measure the early success of a president?
Franklin D Roosevelt
Harry Truman

Jimmy Carter
Richard Nixon
Which president served the shortest term, dying just 31 days into his term?
PA Images
Chester A Arthur
Andrew Johnson

William Henry Harrison
Gerald Ford
Which of these presidents was assassinated?
John Tyler
Zachary Taylor

William McKinley
Rutherford B Hayes
When Joe Biden is sworn in on Wednesday, he'll become the....?
PA Images
44th President of the United States
45th President of the United States

46th President of the United States
47th President of the United States
"Ask not what your country can do for you – ask what you can do for your country." Who said this during their inauguration speech?
Abraham Lincoln
Ronald Reagan

Thomas Jefferson
John F Kennedy
Who was the 40th president of the United States? (the answer to question five might help)
PA Images
George Bush Snr
Ronald Reagan

Jimmy Carter
Bill Clinton
Richard Nixon shares a middle name with the name of which Simpson's character?
PA Images
Bart
Nelson

Ralph
Milhous
In June 1963, John F Kennedy gave an address to the Dáil during his visit to Ireland. Which of these Irish writers did he NOT reference by name in his speech?
PA Images
WB Yeats
George Bernard Shaw

Patrick Kavanagh
James Joyce
What's the last word in the presidential Oath of Office that Joe Biden will recite as he's sworn in on Wednesday?
PA Images
States
Justice

Constitution
Affirm
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Top Dog
Perfect! Well done
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Clever cat
Almost purrfect
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Fintastic
A decent effort
Share your result:
You scored out of !
What are ewe doing?
Baaaaaad
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Turtely awful
A shell of a bad effort
Share your result:

Sean Murray
