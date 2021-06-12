Waterford Pride flags removed for the second time

PRIDE FLAGS IN Waterford city has been removed for the second time.

Last Sunday night, the rainbow LGBT+ flags were removed and allegedly burned in front of the Menapia Building on The Mall. A man in his 40s was arrested in connection with the incident. He is due before court next month.

The flags were replaced, but cut from the flagpoles and removed again overnight.

The Mayor of Waterford Damien Geoghegan described the most recent incident as a “truly despicable act”.

Once again it’s my sad duty to report that the Pride Flags were cut down overnight and removed from the flagpoles on The Mall. A truly despicable act.

— Mayor Damien Geoghegan (@damiengeoghegan) June 12, 2021

The flags had been erected for Pride of the Déise weekend, a new LGBT+ festival in Waterford led by a non-for-profit community organisation.

“Someone has cut down our flags in an attempt to cut down our Pride,” the organisers said in a Facebook post following the latest removal of the flags.

“This is not possible.”

“Táimid bródúil. Táimid cróga. Ní bhogtar muid. We are proud. We are strong. We will not be moved.”

Chairperson Eadaoin Walsh told WLR FM that the incident did not represent the feelings of the vast majority of people in Waterford.

The Pride of the Déise festival urged the public to show their support by flying a rainbow flag from their home.

The latest incident was condemned by several Waterford politicians. Sinn Féin’s David Cullinane said “those responsible do not speak for Waterford”, while Minister of State Mary Butler tweeted that it was “appalling behaviour”.

Waterford LGBTI+ youth group ChillOUT said that “Pride is an essential reminder that the type of thinking that made us hide away in fear of violence will never win”.

In a statement, gardaí said this new incident of criminal damage is under investigation and attended the scene this morning.

Comments are closed as the previous incident is before the courts.