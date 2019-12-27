Essex police say human bone found in Primark socks not linked to crime

POLICE IN THE UK have said the discovery of a piece of bone in a pair of Primark socks is not linked to a criminal act.

The discovery of the small piece of bone was reported in January of this year. An Essex Police investigation has now concluded and “it is a possibility it was placed in the sock in its country of origin, but this cannot be confirmed”.

“At this time it is not linked to a criminal act,” police said. “We have investigated this as far as we believe is reasonably and proportionately possible and the investigation has been filed.

If further information comes to light it will be reviewed.

Primark also carried out its own investigation at the factory where the socks were made. In a statement, the firm said it found “no evidence to suggest any incident had occurred there”.

“It is highly probable that the object was placed in the socks by an individual for unknown reasons. Primark has been the subject of isolated incidents in the past which have subsequently been found to have been hoaxes.

“Following our own and the police investigation, we consider the matter closed.”