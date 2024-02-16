Prince Harry to discuss King Charles' cancer diagnosis in US television interview

PRINCE HARRY IS set to discuss the health of Britain’s King Charles in a televised interview in the US.

It’s the first time Harry has been interviewed since his father was diagnosed with cancer.

The type of cancer has not been revealed and was discovered during recent treatment for an enlarged prostate.

Charles has paused public events but will continue with his constitutional role as head of state, including paperwork and private meetings.

Harry, who lives in California, flew to the UK last week to visit Charles following his cancer diagnosis.

He visited without Meghan and their two children – Archie and Lilibet.

But there was no meeting with his brother, Prince William, after Harry spent around 45 minutes at Clarence House seeing their father.

Harry is also due to talk about his life with Megan, and the Invictus Games which is a multi-sport event for wounded, injured and sick servicemen and women.

TOMORROW: A @GMA Exclusive: The all-new interview with Prince Harry on his life with Meghan, how his father King Charles is doing and his passion supporting wounded warriors. pic.twitter.com/tyNtHnxxpB — Good Morning America (@GMA) February 16, 2024

The interview will be aired later today on CBS’ Good Morning America and comes after a week of announcements from Harry and his wife Meghan.

Meghan signed a deal with Lemonada Media to record new podcast shows, and the company will distribute her previous series.

Her Archetypes podcast about female stereotypes ran for just one series before a lucrative deal with Spotify ended in 2023.

The couple also relaunched their Archewell website, the name of their foundation, rebranding it The Office of Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

