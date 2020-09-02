This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 20 °C Wednesday 2 September, 2020
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle sign multi-year deal with Netflix

The couple will be producing a range of content for the platform.

By Press Association Wednesday 2 Sep 2020, 9:27 PM
42 minutes ago 10,954 Views 19 Comments
Image: Dominic Lipinski/PA Images
Image: Dominic Lipinski/PA Images

PRINCE HARRY AND Meghan Markle have signed a major deal with Netflix to make films and series for the streaming service.

The couple, who stepped down as working royals at the end of March for personal and financial freedom, are likely to have secured a multi-million Euro deal with the popular company.

The couple will be producing a range of “content that informs but also gives hope” for Netflix, from documentaries and scripted series, to features and children’s programming, the streaming service has said.

But the duchess, who found fame starring in the popular drama Suits, will not be returning to acting.

They said in a statement: “Our lives, both independent of each other, and as a couple have allowed us to understand the power of the human spirit: of courage, resilience, and the need for connection.

“Through our work with diverse communities and their environments, to shining a light on people and causes around the world, our focus will be on creating content that informs but also gives hope.

“As new parents, making inspirational family programming is also important to us, as is powerful storytelling through a truthful and relatable lens.”

Netflix has said there were already several projects in development including an innovative nature docu-series and an animated series that celebrates inspiring women.

It is not known how much the couple will be paid for producing the content but reports claimed they have signed a deal for a number of years after holding talks with other global entertainment companies.

they have set up a production firm to create their films and documentaries and are committed to diverse hiring practices for its key roles, Netflix has indicated.

The streaming service has said the couple will focus on creating a wide range of programmes about stories and issues that resonate with them personally – including highlighting issues that their non-profit organisation Archewell raises.

The duchess has already begun her life in the commercial world, narrating a Disney film about a family of elephants and their journey across Africa that was available to stream in April.

Harry and Meghan said in their statement they were “pleased” to be working with Ted Sarandos, co-chief executive officer and chief content officer of Netflix, and his team “whose unprecedented reach will help us share impactful content that unlocks action”.

Sarandos said: “We’re incredibly proud they have chosen Netflix as their creative home – and are excited about telling stories with them that can help build resilience and increase understanding for audiences everywhere.”

