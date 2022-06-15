#Open journalism No news is bad news

Prison van rammed off the road in Monaghan as it transported prisoner from court

The Prison Service confirmed the incident took place this evening.

By Eoghan Dalton Wednesday 15 Jun 2022, 8:44 PM
A PRISON VAN was rammed off the road by another vehicle while attempting to transport a prisoner in Co Monaghan this evening.

The incident occurred on the N2 near Clontibret while the prisoner was being transported from court. It is understood the prisoner remained in custody during the incident and that nobody was hurt in the course of the attack.

Irish Prison Service staff were also inside the van at the time.

The incident is being investigated by gardaí.

A Garda spokesperson said gardaí are currently at the scene of a hit and run road traffic collision that occurred this evening.

“The collision involved a Irish Prison Escort Van and a car. No injuries have been reported at this time,” the spokesperson said.

The road is currently closed and local diversions are in place.

A spokesperson for the Irish Prison Service said it could confirm an incident occurred involving a prison vehicle.  

More to follow…

With reporting by Niall O’Connor and Garreth MacNamee

Eoghan Dalton
