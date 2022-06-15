Prison van rammed off the road in Monaghan as it transported prisoner from court

A PRISON VAN was rammed off the road by another vehicle while attempting to transport a prisoner in Co Monaghan this evening.

The incident occurred on the N2 near Clontibret while the prisoner was being transported from court. It is understood the prisoner remained in custody during the incident and that nobody was hurt in the course of the attack.

Advertisement

Irish Prison Service staff were also inside the van at the time.

The incident is being investigated by gardaí.

A Garda spokesperson said gardaí are currently at the scene of a hit and run road traffic collision that occurred this evening.

“The collision involved a Irish Prison Escort Van and a car. No injuries have been reported at this time,” the spokesperson said.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

The road is currently closed and local diversions are in place.

A spokesperson for the Irish Prison Service said it could confirm an incident occurred involving a prison vehicle.

More to follow…