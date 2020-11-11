#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 13°C Wednesday 11 November 2020
Advertisement

Private hospitals will play a role in the event of a surge in Covid-19 hospitalisations, says HSE boss

Reid will tell the committee today that waiting lists have stabilised.

By Christina Finn Wednesday 11 Nov 2020, 7:15 AM
22 minutes ago 1,647 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5262625
HSE Chief Executive will appear before the Oireachtas Health Committee.
Image: Leon Farrell
HSE Chief Executive will appear before the Oireachtas Health Committee.
HSE Chief Executive will appear before the Oireachtas Health Committee.
Image: Leon Farrell

PRIVATE HOSPITALS WILL play a role in the event of a surge in Covid-19 hospitalisations, according to HSE boss Paul Reid.

In his opening statement to the Oireachtas Health Committee today, Reid will tell the committee that the arrangement with private hospitals “will also allow us to augment our existing approaches to Covid and non-Covid pathways, particularly in the event of a surge in Covid-19 hospitalisations”.

The provision has also been made for additional consultants, the extension of renal dialysis satellite stations and home dialysis projects, and for the use of the new technologies for endoscopy under the HSE’s arrangement with the private hospitals.

In terms of waiting lists, Reid will tell committee members today that waiting lists have stabilised “albeit at a higher level”.

“Extra resources for the National Treatment Purchase Fund (NTPF) will allow for additional insourced and outsourced initiatives to tackle waiting lists,” says Reid.

“Steady progress is also being made in the resumption of elective activity, and the latest data shows that we are almost in an equivalent position to the corresponding period in 2019.”

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

As of last night, there are 279 confirmed cases in hospital, with 40 in ICU.  There were five admissions yesterday, and four discharges to ICU.

About the author:

About the author
Christina Finn
@christinafinn8
christinafinn@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie