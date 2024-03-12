Militia of Russians fighting for Ukraine claims to capture village near border

PRO-UKRAINIAN MILITIAS made up of Russians who oppose Putin’s regime have claimed they have taken control of a Russian village near the country’s border with Ukraine.

Russia has denied that the fighters gained ground, saying that the attempt was unsuccessful.

However, the Freedom of Russia legion, a militia that says it is made up of Russians fighting for Ukraine, stated it brought the border town “completely” under its control.

“The village of Tyotkino, Kursk region is completely under the control of Russian liberation forces,” the legion wrote in a post on Telegram. It also published a video claiming to show a small number Russian troops fleeing away across a snowy field.

Russia’s defence ministry insisted that it had foiled the attacks.

Advertisement

“At about 3am (midnight GMT), Ukrainian terrorist groups, after intensive shelling of civilian sites, tried to invade Russian territory in three directions,” the defence ministry said.

It said that “all the Ukrainian attacks were repelled” and that “the enemy was hit by aircraft, rockets and artillery”.

The ministry said it foiled another attack at 8am (5am GMT) and again at 8.25am (5.25am GMT), but a spokesperson for the Freedom of Russia region told AFP that the fighting was ongoing.

Andriy Yosov, a spokesman for Ukraine’s military intelligence, said the militia fighters were not acting under orders from Kyiv but that the attacks demonstrated that “the Kremlin is once again not in control of the situation in Russia”.

Meanwhile, Russia said it had captured the village of Nevelske in Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk region.

Additional reporting by AFP