Three Ellen producers 'part ways' with show over 'toxic workplace' claims

THREE PRODUCERS HAVE been “parted ways” with The Ellen DeGeneres Show amid allegations of a “toxic” environment, sexual harassment and racism.

Ed Glavin, Kevin Leman and Jonathan Norman have parted ways with the show as WarnerMedia continues to investigate the claims, a spokesperson for WarnerMedia confirmed to the Hollywood Reporter.

Top executive producers Mary Connelly and Andy Lassner will remain in their roles despite claims made by former staff in BuzzFeed News articles of “day-to-day toxicity” fostered by supervisors.

Some former staff members have accused Glavin of inappropriate touching, and using intimidation and fear. Leman and Norman were also accused of sexual harassment.

In earlier statements to Buzzfeed News, Leman denied “any kind of sexual impropriety” and Norman said he was “100% categorically denying these allegations.” Glavin has not publicly responded to the claims.

Apology

In an email to staff members last month, DeGeneres said an internal investigation had been launched into the allegations. This week she announced the staff changes in a video Zoom call, where she again apologised again to employees.

“I’m a multi-layered person, and I try to be the best person I can be and try to learn from my mistakes,” she said during the call, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

“I care about each and every one of you. I am grateful for each and every one of you. I feel like I’ve kind of let the ball drop a bit because I’m focused on the show, I go in and I do the show, and I’ve just let everybody to do their jobs – to run different departments.

“And it just became a well-oiled machine, and I think that is the problem,” DeGeneres added, “It’s not a machine. This is people. These are human beings that are working hard every single day to put this together. This show would not be what it is without all of you.”

The programme, which has won over 60 Emmy Awards since it first aired in 2003, is due to return to air for a new season next month, but the allegations have cast doubt over this.