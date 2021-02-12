House and apartment prices increased by 2.2% nationally over course of 2020

RESIDENTIAL PROPERTY PRICES have increased by 2.2% nationally in the year to December 2020, according to new figures by the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

This compares to an increase of 0.2% in the year to November and an increase of 0.3% in the 12 months to December 2019.

Households paid an average price of €297,043 for a dwelling on the residential property market in the 12 months to December 2020.

In Dublin, residential property prices saw an increase of 1.2% in the year to December 2020, while property prices outside Dublin were 3.1% higher.

In the capital, house prices increased by 0.2% and apartment prices increased by 5.1%. The highest house price growth in Dublin was in South Dublin at 3.2%, while Dublin City saw a decline of 1.8%.

The average price in Dublin (€445,311) was the highest in any region or county. Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown had the highest average price in the Dublin region at €598,000, while South Dublin had the lowest at €370,199.

Outside Dublin, house prices were up by 3.1% and apartment prices up by 4.0%. The region outside of Dublin that saw the largest rise in house prices was the South-East at 5.3%.

The Mid-East was the most expensive region outside of Dublin, with an average price of €313,273. Wicklow was the most expensive county, with an average price of €388,608.

The Border region was the least expensive region in the year to December 2020, with an average price of €148,696.

Longford was the least expensive county in Ireland, with an average price of €123,832.