#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 3°C Friday 12 February 2021
Advertisement

House and apartment prices increased by 2.2% nationally over course of 2020

Households paid an average price of €297,043 for a dwelling in the 12 months to December 2020.

By Hayley Halpin Friday 12 Feb 2021, 3:45 PM
14 minutes ago 642 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5352938
File photo
Image: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie
File photo
File photo
Image: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie

RESIDENTIAL PROPERTY PRICES have increased by 2.2% nationally in the year to December 2020, according to new figures by the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

This compares to an increase of 0.2% in the year to November and an increase of 0.3% in the 12 months to December 2019. 

Households paid an average price of €297,043 for a dwelling on the residential property market in the 12 months to December 2020. 

In Dublin, residential property prices saw an increase of 1.2% in the year to December 2020, while property prices outside Dublin were 3.1% higher. 

In the capital, house prices increased by 0.2% and apartment prices increased by 5.1%. The highest house price growth in Dublin was in South Dublin at 3.2%, while Dublin City saw a decline of 1.8%.

The average price in Dublin (€445,311) was the highest in any region or county. Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown had the highest average price in the Dublin region at €598,000, while South Dublin had the lowest at €370,199.

Outside Dublin, house prices were up by 3.1% and apartment prices up by 4.0%. The region outside of Dublin that saw the largest rise in house prices was the South-East at 5.3%.

The Mid-East was the most expensive region outside of Dublin, with an average price of €313,273. Wicklow was the most expensive county, with an average price of €388,608. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

The Border region was the least expensive region in the year to December 2020, with an average price of €148,696. 

Longford was the least expensive county in Ireland, with an average price of €123,832. 

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie