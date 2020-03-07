This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Hundreds take to Dublin streets calling for left-wing government

Several hundred people from various groups took part in a protest this afternoon.

By Press Association Saturday 7 Mar 2020, 5:40 PM
1 hour ago 22,449 Views 86 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5037340
Protesters in Dublin city centre this afternoon.
Image: PA
Protesters in Dublin city centre this afternoon.
Protesters in Dublin city centre this afternoon.
Image: PA

HUNDREDS OF PEOPLE have taken part in a protest in Dublin this afternoon to “kick” Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael out while calling for a left-wing government.

The demonstrators are opposing a government involving Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil.

Organised by Solidarity-People Before Profit, the protesters called for radical change as ongoing government formation talks continue.

Protesters gathered at the Garden of Remembrance for a number of speeches before walking to the Spire in Dublin.

People Before Profit TD Bríd Smith said a government involving Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil is likely.

She added: “Change isn’t about parliamentary arithmetic, [but] if that’s the way it turns out we will have to respect that inside the parliament, but we don’t have to respect it out here on the streets or in our work place and in our communities.

“Remember this, real change comes from below. Slavery was not legislated against, it was fought against by the slaves and the people surrounding them.

“Women did not get the vote because some nice men delivered it down to them, women fought for the vote.

The water charges were not abolished by the Dáil because the majority of the Dáil wanted it. The majority wanted the water charges but the people got on the streets in their hundreds of thousands repeatedly and got the water charges abolished.

“The Eighth amendment would still be in our Constitution because the majority of those in the Dáil are in favour of the Eighth amendment but the women of Ireland, in particular the young people of Ireland, got on the streets and launched a massive campaign to force an end to that regressive amendment against women.

“Real change does come from below.”

march-calling-for-change-of-government-in-dublin Paddy Morrissey from Charleville in Cork participating in the protest march today. Source: PA

embedded251192487 Rise TD Paul Murphy speaking at today's event. Source: PA

Rise TD Paul Murphy criticised claims that Green Party leader Eamon Ryan could be Taoiseach for one year in a coalition with Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael.

Murphy told the crowd: “Even if Eamon Ryan was Taoiseach for five years in a government with Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael, that government would not deliver what we need in terms of climate change.

“Because Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael represent the big polluters, they represent the big fossil fuel companies, they represent big agribusiness, they represent those companies that profit from pollution and will not accept any limitation on their right to do so.

“We should say that very clearly to Eamon Ryan and the Green party – do not go in with Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael.

“This is a protest to kick Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael out. We shouldn’t accept the narrative of the media now that’s over, that’s done – it’s inevitable they will come back.

“They say the first rule of politics you need to learn how to count, the first rule of politics is that change comes from below from social movements.”

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

