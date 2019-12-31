This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Crowds protesting killing of pro-Iran fighters storm US embassy in Baghdad

US security forces inside the compound fired tear gas in an attempt to disperse the crowds.

By AFP Tuesday 31 Dec 2019, 10:24 AM
File photo of the US embassy in Baghdad.
Image: Wikimedia
Image: Wikimedia
Image: Wikimedia
Image: Wikimedia

IRAQI PROTESTERS HAVE breached the outer wall of the high-security US embassy compound in Baghdad in anger at weekend air strikes that killed pro-Iran fighters.

US security forces inside the compound fired tear gas and flash bangs to disperse the crowds, which had ignored calls over megaphones to back away from the embassy, AFP correspondents reported.

Several thousand protesters gathered outside and attacked the US embassy in the Iraqi capital in anger at US air strikes that killed more than two dozen pro-Iran fighters at the weekend.

A stream of men in military fatigues, as well as some women, marched through checkpoints that usually restrict access to Baghdad’s high-security Green Zone.

They waved flags in support of the Hashed al-Shaabi, a network of armed groups that has been largely incorporated into the security forces.

On Sunday, at least 25 fighters from a hardline Hashed faction known as Kataeb Hezbollah (Hezbollah Brigades) were killed in US air strikes on a base in western Iraq.

The strikes were in response to escalating rocket attacks on Iraqi bases where US forces are deployed.

The attacks have not been claimed but US security assessments have largely blamed them on Kataeb Hezbollah.

The demonstrators reached the US embassy walls, chanting “Death to America” and burning US flags.

They held up posters calling for the embassy to be shut down and for parliament to order US forces to leave the country.

“Parliament should oust US troops, or else we will,” one poster said.

They pulled security cameras off the wall as Iraqi security forces tried to keep them back.

© – AFP 2019

