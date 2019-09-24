This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Tuesday 24 September, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Making PSC mandatory for all passport applications would have meant 'significantly' longer waiting times

The Department of Foreign Affairs was unwilling to make it a requirement.

By Sean Murray Tuesday 24 Sep 2019, 6:00 AM
30 minutes ago 632 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4820565
File photo. Minister Paschal Donohoe posing with a large-size PSC.
Image: Leah Farrell/Rollingnews.ie
File photo. Minister Paschal Donohoe posing with a large-size PSC.
File photo. Minister Paschal Donohoe posing with a large-size PSC.
Image: Leah Farrell/Rollingnews.ie

THE DEPARTMENT OF Foreign Affairs said that introducing the Public Services Card (PSC) as a mandatory requirement for all passport applications would have a “significant negative impact” on processing times.

A senior civil servant in Foreign Affairs told colleagues from the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform (DPER) and the Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection (DEASP) in October 2018 that making the PSC a requirement would also “seriously undermine” its plans for people to renew their passports online. 

Documents released to TheJournal.ie and its investigative platform Noteworthy.ie under the Freedom of Information Act highlight how the Department of Foreign Affairs decided to make the PSC an optional requirement for people looking to renew their passport.

From 2017 onwards, any first-time adult applicants for an Irish passports were required to have a PSC to proceed with their applications. 

However, an investigation by the Data Protection Commissioner into the legality of the card found that there was no legal basis for the PSC to be a mandatory requirement for anything other than welfare payments. 

The government has so far said it rejects the findings from the commissioner and will fight them in court if necessary.

It has sought to expand the number of government services you need a PSC for in recent years, including for driving licences and as an age card. Earlier this year civil servants within government departments were even told to look at making the PSC a potential replacement for the Medical Card. 

Last week however, the Department of Foreign Affairs said that the Passport Service will no longer be required for first-time passport applicants

A spokesperson said Tánaiste Simon Coveney had directed that a “review” of the documents required be undertaken with specific reference to the PSC, and this review had resulted in it no longer being a requirement. 

The documents released under Freedom of Information show a reticence from Foreign Affairs to make the PSC a requirement for all passport applications.

In a note to the Implementation and Policy Group on Public Service Identity – a group that is made up of senior civil servants from DPER and DEASP – a senior figure within Foreign Affairs said she wanted to provide an update on “progress” in relation to the PSC.

She said: “As part of the ‘egovernment’ strategy 2017-2020, the department stated that by the end of 2018, holding a PSC… would be required by all adults resident within the State when renewing their passports.”

The civil servant proceeds to outline how online applications for passports have helped the Passport Service to meet the “ever-increasing demand” before delving into why making the PSC a mandatory requirement for all adult applications might not be a good idea.

After statistical analysis it had undertaken, the department determined that making the PSC mandatory for passport applications “would impact negatively on the uptake of the online [passport] service by adults living in the State and would seriously undermine the realisation of benefits of the Online Passport Renewal Service”. 

Related Reads

22.09.19 Civil servants were told to look at replacing the Medical Card with the Public Services Card
18.09.19 Public Services Card no longer needed to apply for a passport
08.09.19 Shane Ross says his officials were 'vindicated' over stance on Public Services Card for driving tests

The civil servant went on: “The introduction of a requirement for applicants using our traditional channel to hold a PSC card by the end of this year would also have a significant negative impact on the processing times for those applications.”

The department took the decision to make having a PSC an optional requirement for people wishing to provide evidence of their identity when applying online or through the paper application form.

This would be reviewed when the “core technology” of the passport issuance system is replaced next year. 

While the Data Protection Commissioner has found that no legal basis for making the PSC mandatory outside of welfare, the government has said it disagrees with this finding. It also rejects the finding that retaining data on the over 3 million people in Ireland who have received the card is unlawful. 

The Data Protection Commissioner has yet to initiate an enforcement action against the government, which could yet see the matter decided in court. 

With additional reporting from Ken Foxe and the team at Noteworthy.ie – find out more about their work here.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie