PSNI appeal for help finding two rounds of ammunition lost during Belfast hostage situation

POLICE IN Northern Ireland are appealing for help in locating two rounds of ammunition lost during a response to a hostage situation in Belfast last weekend.

On Sunday evening, specially trained PSNI firearms officers responded to a report of a man with a gun threatening staff and guests at a hotel in the city centre.

Upon arrival of police, the suspect was holding a man hostage in the hotel and proceed to attempt to make off from the scene.

The PSNI said that as a result of their “dynamic response” to the “very dangerous” sitaution, the officers were able to detain the suspect and resolve the incident without any injury to those involved.

A 31-year-old man has since appeared in court charged with a number of offences, including carrying an imitation firearm and false imprisonment.

In a statement today, the PSNI said that immediately following the operation it was discovered that two rounds of ammunition (attenuating energy projectiles) were missing.

Searches of the immediate area were conducted without success, they said.

“While any risk posed by these rounds is low we are making the public aware that they have been lost and, despite the extensive efforts of police, have not been located,” Detective Chief Superintendent Rowan Moore said.

“We are well aware of our responsibilities to safeguard equipment and the potential consequences that flow from that and are treating the loss of these rounds extremely seriously,” he said.

“A review of the operation has now commenced in order to prevent any such reoccurence,” Moore added.

“I would appeal to anyone who may have lifted these items to return them to police without delay or for any member of the public who should come across these items not to touch them but to contact police immediately on 101.”