PSNI arrest a man in England as part of investigation into nine ATM burglaries across the North

PSNI DETECTIVES INVESTIGATING nine burglaries from ATMs have arrested a man in England.

All of the incidents occurred in February and March of this year across counties Armagh, Antrim, Derry, Fermanagh, and Tyrone.

A 42-year-old man was arrested today in Hull, England.

The arrest was made by detectives from the PSNI’s Organised Crime Branch.

PSNI Detective Chief Inspector Ciara Mullan said the man has since been transported back to Northern Ireland and taken into custody for questioning.

He remains in police custody at this time.

“He was arrested on suspicion of seven counts of burglary, two counts of attempted burglary and 26 counts of criminal damage,” said DCI Mullan.

Mullan added: “We hope this arrest shows that we are 100% committed to putting a stop to this type of crime.

“Our investigation into these incidents continue, and I am appealing to anyone who could assist with our enquiries, to call us.”

Information can also be provided by calling the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, or a report can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/