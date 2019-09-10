This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tuesday 10 September, 2019
Police in Derry attacked with 'over 40 petrol bombs' during search at housing estate last night

Police discovered a bomb which they believe was placed underneath a car by the New IRA.

By Conor McCrave Tuesday 10 Sep 2019, 7:31 AM
52 minutes ago
https://jrnl.ie/4802641
The scene at Creggan in Derry.
Image: Aoife Moore
The scene at Creggan in Derry.
The scene at Creggan in Derry.
Image: Aoife Moore

POLICE IN DERRY came under attack from petrol bombs last night during a search operation at a housing estate in the Creggan area, the PSNI has said.

A number of residents in Creggan Heights were evacuated from their homes as officers from the PSNI carried out an investigation.

During this operation the PSNI said officers’ vehicles were hit with dozens of petrol bombs but that no officers were injured.

“Following a large scale search operation in the Creggan area of Derry, police located a suspect device in a parked vehicle,” Assistant Chief Constable for District Policing Mark Hamilton said. 

“A clearance operation was commenced with a number of families being asked to leave their homes for their own safety.

“During the operation a crowd of 60-100 persons gathered, some of whom attacked police vehicles with missiles and over 40 petrol bombs.

“Police believe at least two young people sustained burn injuries when they tried to use petrol bombs to attack the police cordon. No police officers were injured.”

Explosive device

Police said a viable explosive device was discovered with Hamilton saying the New IRA are believed to be responsible. 

“After a lengthy operation, the Army Bomb Disposal Team made safe a Command Wire Initiated Improvised Explosive Device,” he said. 

“We assess that this device was to be used against a police patrol in the  Creggan area of the city. It is our assessment that the New IRA is responsible for this bomb. The bomb would have killed or maimed anyone near it when it detonated.

“Whilst it is the clear intention of the New IRA to murder community police officers trying to keep the community in Derry safe, it is also very clear that NIRA have a total disregard for the lives of everyone living in Creggan.”

At the time of the attack the PSNI took to Facebook saying that it was “liaising with community representatives to prevent further escalation”. 

“This operation is about making sure our community is safe. Please support us as we work as quickly a we can to make this happen and get people back into their homes,” it said. 

Footage of the attack, which was condemned by local politicians, later emerged on social media. 

Colum Eastwood MLA, SDLP leader, said: “The brutal and sustained attack that officers have come under while trying to make our community safe is disgusting.

“Young people in this community are being manipulated and are risking their futures as a result. I would urge parents to contact their children and take them out of harm’s way.”

The violence comes days after a mortar bomb was placed underneath a car near a police station in Strabane, in Tyrone on Saturday.

A 33-year-old man was arrested following what was described by PSNI Chief Constable Simon Byrne as “another callous attempt to kill or maim our officers”. 

About the author:

About the author
Conor McCrave
@Conor_McCrave
conor.mccrave@thejournal.ie

COMMENTS (9)

