PSNI releases images of truck bomb they believe was planted by the Continuity IRA to mark Brexit

THE PSNI TODAY revealed photographs of a bomb which was found attached to a truck in Armagh which they believe was to detonate to mark Brexit.

Police in the North believe that the device was attached to the wrong vehicle and blamed the Continuity IRA for planting it.

The PSNI said the group entered the yard of a Co Armagh-based company specialising in the transportation of frozen goods and attached the bomb to a heavy goods vehicle they thought was destined for a late-night ferry crossing to Scotland on 31 January – the day the UK left the EU.

But officers suspect the dissidents selected the wrong vehicle, as the trailer containing the bomb did not leave its premises in Lurgan on Friday. Police said they believe the CIRA planned to detonate the device to mark Brexit.

The device was finally discovered at the yard on Monday night after an intensive police search operation.

Speaking today about the bomb threat, Detective Superintendent Sean Wright said: “Today I am releasing two photographs of the device found attached to a heavy goods vehicle in the Silverwood Industrial Estate.

“These images clearly show the explosive device attached to the lorry. They also demonstrate the sheer recklessness of those who knowingly put the driver, road users and the wider public at risk of death or serious injury.

The bomb attached to the truck. Source: PSNI

“I continue to appeal to anyone who was in the area of Silverwood Industrial Estate between 4.00pm and 10.00pm on Friday 31 January and who may have noticed any unusual activity in the area to contact police.

“In addition I ask that anyone who was driving in the area and who would have dash-cam footage around these same times that they contact police, as a matter of urgency.”

With reporting by PA.