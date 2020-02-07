This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Friday 7 February, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

PSNI releases images of truck bomb they believe was planted by the Continuity IRA to mark Brexit

Police in the North believe that the device was attached to the wrong vehicle.

By Garreth MacNamee Friday 7 Feb 2020, 4:36 PM
23 minutes ago 2,119 Views 15 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4997290
The bomb parts which were strapped to a truck.
Image: PSNI
The bomb parts which were strapped to a truck.
The bomb parts which were strapped to a truck.
Image: PSNI

THE PSNI TODAY revealed photographs of a bomb which was found attached to a truck in Armagh which they believe was to detonate to mark Brexit. 

Police in the North believe that the device was attached to the wrong vehicle and blamed the Continuity IRA for planting it. 

The PSNI said the group entered the yard of a Co Armagh-based company specialising in the transportation of frozen goods and attached the bomb to a heavy goods vehicle they thought was destined for a late-night ferry crossing to Scotland on 31 January – the day the UK left the EU.

But officers suspect the dissidents selected the wrong vehicle, as the trailer containing the bomb did not leave its premises in Lurgan on Friday. Police said they believe the CIRA planned to detonate the device to mark Brexit. 

The device was finally discovered at the yard on Monday night after an intensive police search operation.

Speaking today about the bomb threat, Detective Superintendent Sean Wright said: “Today I am releasing two photographs of the device found attached to a heavy goods vehicle in the Silverwood Industrial Estate. 

“These images clearly show the explosive device attached to the lorry.  They also demonstrate the sheer recklessness of those who knowingly put the driver, road users and the wider public at risk of death or serious injury. 

Image 2 The bomb attached to the truck. Source: PSNI

“I continue to appeal to anyone who was in the area of Silverwood Industrial Estate between 4.00pm and 10.00pm on Friday 31 January and who may have noticed any unusual activity in the area to contact police. 

“In addition I ask that anyone who was driving in the area and who would have dash-cam footage around these same times that they contact police, as a matter of urgency.”

With reporting by PA.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (15)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie