Met Police's Simon Byrne appointed as new PSNI Chief Constable

THE MET POLICE’S Simon Byrne has been confirmed as the PSNI’s new Chief Constable.

The Northern Ireland Policing Board unanimously agreed to appoint Simon Byrne as Chief Constable following the retirement of George Hamilton at the end of June 2019.

Congratulations to Simon Byrne on his selection as next Chief Constable of @PSNI. It is a huge honour to lead the officers and staff of this great organisation. I wish Simon every success in his new role. @NIPolicingBoard — George Hamilton (@ChiefConPSNI) May 24, 2019 Source: George Hamilton /Twitter

Byrne has 36 years of policing experience, 21 years as a Chief Officer and almost 8 as a Chief Constable serving the Metropolitan Police, Merseyside, Greater Manchester and Cheshire.

Board Chair Anne Connolly confirmed the appointment this evening, saying that it comprised “a rigorous selection process” involving a panel of seven board members.

Based on the key principles of merit, fairness, openness and transparency, independent scrutiny was incorporated at all stages of the competition to provide added probity and assurance.

The DUP’s Mervyn Storey congratulated Simon Byrne on becoming the next PSNI Chief Constable, adding that he was looking forward to working with him.

“Importantly, this was unanimous appointment,” he said.

“The real work commences now as we seek to improve policing and tackle those issues which need addressed so our communities feel safe in their homes and proud of their police force.”