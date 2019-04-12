19 year-old man charged with making threats on social media in Northern Ireland

A 19 YEAR-OLD man in Northern Ireland is set to appear in court today after being charged with improper use of a public communications network.

The man was charged by detectives from the Cyber Crime Unit of the Police Service of Northern Ireland earlier this morning.

It is understood the charges relate to threats made by the man on social media.

The man was due to appear before Newry Magistrates Court to face charges this morning, although it is still unclear whether any ruling has been made in relation to the case.

