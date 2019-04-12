This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
19 year-old man charged with making threats on social media in Northern Ireland

The man was charged by the PSNI this morning.

By Stephen McDermott Friday 12 Apr 2019, 1:45 PM
Newry courthouse
Image: PA Archive/PA Images
Image: PA Archive/PA Images

A 19 YEAR-OLD man in Northern Ireland is set to appear in court today after being charged with improper use of a public communications network.

The man was charged by detectives from the Cyber Crime Unit of the Police Service of Northern Ireland earlier this morning.

It is understood the charges relate to threats made by the man on social media.

The man was due to appear before Newry Magistrates Court to face charges this morning, although it is still unclear whether any ruling has been made in relation to the case.

Comments have been closed as an individual has been charged in this case.

Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

