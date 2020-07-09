This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 15 °C Thursday 9 July, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

PSNI chief constable requests external police officer to investigate Bobby Storey funeral attendance

The PSNI has previously said that it would review footage taken at the funeral.

By Hayley Halpin Thursday 9 Jul 2020, 7:20 PM
1 hour ago 3,939 Views 12 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5146279
The funeral procession of senior republican Bobby Storey following the funeral at St Agnes' Church in west Belfast
Image: Liam McBurney via PA Images
The funeral procession of senior republican Bobby Storey following the funeral at St Agnes' Church in west Belfast
The funeral procession of senior republican Bobby Storey following the funeral at St Agnes' Church in west Belfast
Image: Liam McBurney via PA Images

THE CHIEF CONSTABLE of the PSNI has requested the appointment of an external senior police officer to oversee the force’s investigation into potential breaches of Northern Ireland’s coronavirus legislation at republican Bobby Storey’s funeral on 30 June. 

The PSNI has previously said that it would review footage taken at the funeral and would consider any suspected breaches of Northern Ireland’s coronavirus legislation. 

In a statement today, PSNI Chief Constable Simon Byrne confirmed that he has asked for an external senior police officer to lead the investigation into potential breaches. 

“I have advised the Chair of the Northern Ireland Policing Board that I have spoken to Martin Hewitt (Chair of the National Police Chiefs’ Council) to request the appointment of an external senior Police Officer to oversee and direct the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s investigation of potential breaches of the Health Protection (Coronavirus, Restrictions) (Northern Ireland) Regulations 2020 at a funeral which took place on 30 June 2020,” Byrne said. 

“I have taken this decision to ensure independent oversight of the investigation,” he said.

Byrne also confirmed that the PSNI is “in receipt of a complaint from a member of the public regarding police actions leading up to the funeral on 30 June 2020″. 

“This has now been forwarded to the Police Ombudsman for her consideration,” he said.

Sinn Féin attendance

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald, Stormont’s deputy first minister Michelle O’Neill and other prominent Sinn Féin politicians attended the funeral of Storey on 30 June. 

Since the funeral, O’Neill has faced heavy criticism over her decision to attend.

Related Reads

02.07.20 Mary Lou McDonald says Michelle O’Neill does not need to stand aside over attendance at Bobby Storey funeral
01.07.20 'A friend of ours has passed away': Pearse Doherty defends attending Bobby Storey funeral
30.06.20 PSNI to review footage amid criticism of high number of attendees at funeral of senior republican

She was met with calls from the other four parties in the five-party Executive at Stormont to stand down from her role as joint head of government pending police and Assembly standards investigations into the scenes in west Belfast when hundreds lined the streets for the funeral.

McDonald and O’Neill both apologised for any hurt caused to grieving families seeing large crowds at the funeral.

In a press conference, O’Neill said she would never apologise for attending Storey’s funeral.

“I will never apologise for attending the funeral of my friend,” she said, while also acknowledging that some families had been left upset.

“I would never set out to hurt any family or compound their grief at such a sad time,” she said.

“In terms of my attendance at the funeral, I am confident I can stand over the fact I worked within the guidelines and I worked within the regulations in terms of attending a requiem mass, which was allowed, and also to walk in a funeral cortege of up to 30 people.”

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Following discussions with the leaders of political parties in Northern Ireland, DUP leader Arlene Foster criticised the deputy first minister “for [letting] people down by her actions”. 

“It is right to apologise for the hurt inflicted on many, many people but sadly there is no acknowledgement from the deputy first minister that this hurt has been caused by her actions,” she said.

Includes reporting by Press Association

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (12)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie