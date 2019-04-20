Two teenagers arrested over killing of Lyra McKee in Derry

THE POLICE SERVICE of Northern Ireland have arrested two teenagers in connection with the killing of Lyra McKee.

The 29-year-old journalist died after shots were fired in the Fanad Drive area of Creggan in the city during rioting on Thursday night.

The PSNI has since launched a murder inquiry, and have arrested two men aged 18 and 19 under the Terrorism Act.

They have been taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite for questioning.

Police have described the shooting as a “terrorist incident”, and believe the rioting was connected to a search of properties in the Creggan area by officers.

McKee was at the scene of rioting, with reporters present saying police came under gun fire and a petrol bomb attack.

The PSNI said yesterday that dissident republicans were storing weapons and explosives for a number of planned attacks, possibly to have taken place over Easter weekend in the city.

They say that after searches began, a crowd gathered and that around 50 petrol bombs were thrown at officers. Two vehicles were also hijacked and set on fire.

A single gunman is believed to have fired shots and fatally wounded the deceased.

Rioting in the Creggan area of Derry on Thursday night Source: Niall Carson/PA Images

Assistant Chief Constable for District Policing Mark Hamilton said she was killed during “orchestrated violence” in the area, and that police believed the killing was carried out by a dissident republican.

“This murder demonstrates all too starkly that when terrorists bring violence and guns into the community, members of the public are placed in severe danger.

“It is abundantly clear that they do not care who they harm.”

Police are continuing to appeal for witnesses who were in the area that could assist them in identifying the gunman, and have issued CCTV footage of the moments leading up to the shooting.

The killing was condemned across Ireland yesterday, with the leaders of the six main parties in Northern Ireland releasing a rare joint statement hitting out at the murder.

A number of vigils took place across the island of Ireland in memory of McKee yesterday, with more events expected to take place later today.

