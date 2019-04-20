This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Saturday 20 April, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Two teenagers arrested over killing of Lyra McKee in Derry

The 29 year-old was killed in the city on Thursday.

By Stephen McDermott Saturday 20 Apr 2019, 8:02 AM
1 hour ago 37,329 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4600511
Lyra McKee
Lyra McKee
Lyra McKee

THE POLICE SERVICE of Northern Ireland have arrested two teenagers in connection with the killing of Lyra McKee.

The 29-year-old journalist died after shots were fired in the Fanad Drive area of Creggan in the city during rioting on Thursday night. 

The PSNI has since launched a murder inquiry, and have arrested two men aged 18 and 19 under the Terrorism Act.

They have been taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite for questioning.

Police have described the shooting as a “terrorist incident”, and believe the rioting was connected to a search of properties in the Creggan area by officers.

McKee was at the scene of rioting, with reporters present saying police came under gun fire and a petrol bomb attack.

The PSNI said yesterday that dissident republicans were storing weapons and explosives for a number of planned attacks, possibly to have taken place over Easter weekend in the city.

They say that after searches began, a crowd gathered and that around 50 petrol bombs were thrown at officers. Two vehicles were also hijacked and set on fire.

A single gunman is believed to have fired shots and fatally wounded the deceased.

Londonderry unrest Rioting in the Creggan area of Derry on Thursday night Source: Niall Carson/PA Images

Assistant Chief Constable for District Policing Mark Hamilton said she was killed during “orchestrated violence” in the area, and that police believed the killing was carried out by a dissident republican.

“This murder demonstrates all too starkly that when terrorists bring violence and guns into the community, members of the public are placed in severe danger.

Related Reads

19.04.19 Lyra McKee: A determined journalist who told the stories of marginalised people and her country’s troubled past
19.04.19 'An incredible talent': Tributes paid to 'rising star' Lyra McKee, journalist shot dead during rioting in Derry

“It is abundantly clear that they do not care who they harm.”

Police are continuing to appeal for witnesses who were in the area that could assist them in identifying the gunman, and have issued CCTV footage of the moments leading up to the shooting.

The killing was condemned across Ireland yesterday, with the leaders of the six main parties in Northern Ireland releasing a rare joint statement hitting out at the murder.

A number of vigils took place across the island of Ireland in memory of McKee yesterday, with more events expected to take place later today.

Comments have been closed.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie