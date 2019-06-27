Uniformed PSNI officers will march in Dublin's gay pride parade this weekend

Participants gather in Smithfield during the gay pride parade last year.

PSNI OFFICERS WILL take part in Dublin’s gay pride parade for the first time this weekend.

The city’s gay pride parade will take place on 29 June. This parade will also mark the first time uniformed gardaí have taken part in the parade.

Garda commissioner Drew Harris invited PSNI officers to take part in the parade.

“Pride is an important series of events for those who identify as being LGBTQ and we see this as an opportunity to continue to support, and build upon our relationship with, the LGBTQ community and our colleagues in An Garda Síochána,” Deputy Chief Constable of the PSNI, Stephen Martin, said in a statement.

“This will be the first time that Officers, in uniform, and staff, from the Police Service of Northern Ireland have taken part in Dublin Pride on foot of an invitation,” he said.

Pride festival in Dublin began on 20 June and will finish on 30 June, with the parade set to take place this coming Saturday.

In 2017, uniformed members of Gardaí, along with uniformed members of the PSNI, marched in the gay pride parade in Belfast.

Harris, who was the PSNI’s deputy chief constable at the time, said it was an important series of events to show support for the LGBT community.