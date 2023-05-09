Advertisement

Mick Harper via Shutterstock PSNI patrol car
# Northern Ireland
Suspicious object investigated by PSNI found to be 'elaborate hoax'
Two men who were arrested on Sunday have been released following questioning.
1 hour ago

DETECTIVES INVESTIGATING A vehicle hijacking and subsequent security alert in Omagh have confirmed the object discovered was “an elaborate hoax”.

Police in Northern Ireland were alerted about a suspicious object at the Derry Road area of Omagh on Saturday 6 May. 

At around 10pm, it was reported that a man had been hijacked by three masked men at gunpoint in the Fireagh Road area, just off the Dromore Road in the town.

The men were reported to have then placed a suspicious object in his vehicle – a silver-coloured Volkswagen Golf – and forced him to travel to the Derry Road area and abandon the car outside Omagh Police Station.

Two men, aged 56 and 29, who were arrested on Sunday 7 May, have been released following questioning.

Detective Inspector Wilson said: “A public safety operation was immediately implemented, with a number of people evacuated from their homes and cordons established.

“The object recovered was taken away for further forensic examination and now confirmed as an elaborate hoax.”

He added: “Our investigation is continuing, and we are appealing to anyone with information to contact us via 101, quoting reference number 2015 of 06/05/23.”

Members of the public can also provide information anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

Mairead Maguire
