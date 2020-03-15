All of Temple Bar's pubs to shut with immediate effect following meeting of publicans

THE WHOLE OF the Temple Bar area’s pubs are to shut with immediate effect to combat the outbreak of the coronavirus.

Owners, directors and managers of the vast majority of the area’s bars and pubs met in the last hour and decided that they would all shut.

Live video from Temple Bar yesterday showed hundreds of people thronging the streets of the tourist hotspot. Severe criticism of these people was shared online by people urging publicans to shut their doors to stop the spread of the illness.

In a series of tweets this morning, the Taoiseach criticised those who gathered in pubs and nightclubs last night, saying that these did not adhere to guidelines he set out when announcing the closure of schools and colleges on Thursday.

Over 80 pubs across the capital have now shut as well as over 100 across the country which decided to shut their doors in the last day or so.

After the online backlash, The Temple Bar Pub said it was shutting with immediate effect.

“We have decided to close the The Temple Bar Pub from immediate effect. In the interest of the safety of our staff and patrons, we believe it is the best interest to close our doors until further notice,” the statement reads.

The Porterhouse in Temple Bar, as well as the Dingle Whiskey Bar on Nassau Street will close their bars as well, it was confirmed this afternoon.

A statement this afternoon reads: “In the interest of public health and following advice from An Garda Siochana and the health authorities The Temple Bar Company and its members have today decided that all pubs and nightclubs in Temple Bar will close their premises voluntarily with immediate effect and will do so until further advice by the relevant authorities

“This decision was taken in light of the experiences of members of The Temple Bar Company over the last few days when it proved impossible to follow the public health advice to limit numbers and adequately implement measures on to control social distancing. Members of The Temple Bar Company felt it was inappropriate to request the diversion of Garda resources away from more pressing needs.”

The Vintners’ Federation of Ireland (VFI) said it is seeking clarity from the Government at a meeting later today in light of events since last Thursday’s introduction of guidelines about social distancing for indoor venues.

Padraig Cribben, VFI Chief Executive, says: “Publicans have tried their best to implement social distancing guidelines but for many it’s proved an impossible task. While we fully support the government’s health guidelines our members do require urgent clarity about how to manage the current situation.

“We stand ready to help in any way we can but the government must give us clear and unambiguous instructions that we can pass on to members. Like all small business owners, publicans are worried about the future.”