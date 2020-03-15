This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Sunday 15 March, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

All of Temple Bar's pubs to shut with immediate effect following meeting of publicans

A meeting between all Temple Bar’s publicans happened this afternoon.

By Garreth MacNamee Sunday 15 Mar 2020, 2:56 PM
53 minutes ago 46,044 Views 65 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5047010
An empty Temple Bar.
Image: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie
An empty Temple Bar.
An empty Temple Bar.
Image: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie

THE WHOLE OF the Temple Bar area’s pubs are to shut with immediate effect to combat the outbreak of the coronavirus.

Owners, directors and managers of the vast majority of the area’s bars and pubs met in the last hour and decided that they would all shut. 

Live video from Temple Bar yesterday showed hundreds of people thronging the streets of the tourist hotspot. Severe criticism of these people was shared online by people urging publicans to shut their doors to stop the spread of the illness. 

In a series of tweets this morning, the Taoiseach criticised those who gathered in pubs and nightclubs last night, saying that these did not adhere to guidelines he set out when announcing the closure of schools and colleges on Thursday.

Over 80 pubs across the capital have now shut as well as over 100 across the country which decided to shut their doors in the last day or so.

After the online backlash, The Temple Bar Pub said it was shutting with immediate effect. 

“We have decided to close the The Temple Bar Pub from immediate effect. In the interest of the safety of our staff and patrons, we believe it is the best interest to close our doors until further notice,” the statement reads.

The Porterhouse in Temple Bar, as well as the Dingle Whiskey Bar on Nassau Street will close their bars as well, it was confirmed this afternoon.

A statement this afternoon reads: “In the interest of public health and following advice from An Garda Siochana and the health authorities The Temple Bar Company and its members have today decided that all pubs and nightclubs in Temple Bar will close their premises voluntarily with immediate effect and will do so until further advice by the relevant authorities

“This decision was taken in light of the experiences of members of The Temple Bar Company over the last few days when it proved impossible to follow the public health advice to limit numbers and adequately implement measures on to control social distancing.  Members of The Temple Bar Company felt it was inappropriate to request the diversion of Garda resources away from more pressing needs.”

Related Reads

15.03.20 Temple Bar pubs close, 11 new cases in the North and some flights to Spain cancelled: Today's main Covid-19 points
15.03.20 Ryanair reduces flights to Spain after country imposes lockdown to tackle coronavirus
14.03.20 Italy records 3,500 new cases of coronavirus in a 24-hour period, Spain records 1,500 new cases

The Vintners’ Federation of Ireland (VFI) said it is seeking clarity from the Government at a meeting later today in light of events since last Thursday’s introduction of guidelines about social distancing for indoor venues.

Padraig Cribben, VFI Chief Executive, says: “Publicans have tried their best to implement social distancing guidelines but for many it’s proved an impossible task. While we fully support the government’s health guidelines our members do require urgent clarity about how to manage the current situation.

“We stand ready to help in any way we can but the government must give us clear and unambiguous instructions that we can pass on to members. Like all small business owners, publicans are worried about the future.” 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (65)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie