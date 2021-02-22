#Open journalism No news is bad news

Monday 22 February 2021
Poll: Is it a good idea to extend pub and club opening hours?

The justice minister has said some of the current rules are decades old and need to be modernised.

By Órla Ryan Monday 22 Feb 2021, 10:29 AM
EXTENDED OPENING HOURS for pubs and nightclubs, and changes to licensing laws, look set to come into effect in Ireland.

The plan, due to be unveiled today, is part of a government effort to revitalise nightlife after the Covid-19 pandemic has passed.

Justice Minister Helen McEntee has said some of the current rules are decades old and need to be modernised.

One element of the plan is to stagger and extend opening hours for nightclubs and late bars – something that is the case in many other countries, as the industry here has long pointed out.

Currently, nightclubs and late bars need to obtain a Special Exemption Order from the District Court under the pretence that a special event is taking place.

What do you think: Is it a good idea to extend pub and club opening hours?


Poll Results:

Yes, it's about time (689)
No, it's a bad idea (360)
I'm not sure (52)



