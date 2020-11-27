#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 4°C Friday 27 November 2020
Advertisement

Public health doctors vote in favour of industrial action in row over lack of consultant status

The IMO says the issue involves only 60 public health doctors.

By Rónán Duffy Friday 27 Nov 2020, 5:25 PM
33 minutes ago 2,648 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5281030
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

PUBLIC HEALTH DOCTORS at the Irish Medical Organisation (IMO) have voted overwhelmingly in favour of industrial action in a row over consultant contracts.

Public health specialists, whose role is to investigate and control diseases such as Covid-19, currently earn less than consultants.

The IMO has previously said the issue involves only 60 public health doctors and they have been pushing that they be recognised as consultants.

The union said this is in line with similarly qualified doctors in other countries and has also been recommended by a number of reports.

Last month the IMO said its public health doctors were voting on industrial action and this evening the the IMO said the vote was passed. 

In a statement the union said 94% of public health members had voted in favour of industrial action and that the IMO will meet on Monday to determine the timing and scope of industrial action.

It will then advise the HSE and Department of Health so that engagement can take place on emergency cover during industrial action.  

The organisation said it was “deeply regretful that Specialists in Public Health Medicine were being forced to take industrial action but the absence of any proposals from the Department of Health since the ballot was announced was indicative of the Department’s lack of respect for the medical workforce and its lack of urgency on Public Health Medicine even during a pandemic.”

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Dr. Ina Kelly, Chair of the IMO Public Health Committee, said: “This is a fight for the future of Public Health Medicine in Ireland. The refusal to follow international best practice and recognise consultant status and provide consultant contracts for suitably qualified Specialists in Public Health Medicine and the inadequate staff and resources for Public Health Medicine can no longer be tolerated.  

“We will take industrial action in order to save Public Health Medicine in this country and to help make it fit-for-purpose,” she added. 

“Doctors fully recognise their ethical responsibilities to patients and are very angry that Government has effectively forced us to take industrial action.  Government must recognise that it too has an ethical responsibility to provide a comprehensive, safe, effective and sustainable Public Health Medicine service to the Irish people.”  

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie