Dublin: 14°C Friday 23 September 2022
Public transport fare reductions being examined 'in a positive light' for the Budget

Going beyond the 20% fare reduction and extending the Short Hop Zone to commuter belts under serious consideration.

By Christina Finn Friday 23 Sep 2022, 3:58 PM
1 hour ago 3,114 Views 5 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5874637
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

Christina Finn reports from New York: 

REDUCING PUBLIC TRANSPORT fares further and extending the Short Hop Zone out to Dublin commuter belts is under serious consideration for this year’s Budget.

Speaking to The Journal in New York, the Taoiseach confirmed that both measures are in the mix ahead of Budget day next Tuesday. 

In May, a 20% reduction in the cost of Dublin’s public transport fares was announced. 

The cost of Dublin Bus, Luas, Go-Ahead Ireland, DART and commuter rail services in the Greater Dublin Area were cut by one-fifth, as well as reductions in other parts of the country.

The 90-minute fare in the Dublin area – known as the Short Hop Zone – also dropped to €2 for adults and 65 cent for children.

Minister Helen McEntee, Minister Simon Harris and Minister of State Martin Heydon recently got a motion approved by their party members for their ‘Fairer Fares Campaign’ which calls for an extension to the Short Hop Zone for public transport out to 55 km distance from Dublin City Centre.

This takes in the counties of Meath, Wicklow and Kildare and includes some of the busiest commuter towns of Gormanston, Laytown, Drogheda, Enfield, Newbridge and Wicklow Town.

When asked if such a move might feature in the Budget, the Taoiseach said he welcomed the fact that so many people have come on board in relation to that proposal.

He said Fianna Fáil Senator Fiona O’Loughlin as well as other public representatives in the commuter belt regions have been in touch with him about extending the €2 fare to commuter counties.

“They see the merits of that,” he said.

Citing the roll out of the free school transport scheme, he said that decision saved money, €650 per family, but it also created demand issues.

However, he said he favours the proposal to both extend the Short Hop Zone as well as fare reductions:

“What I like about that proposal is, and there are huge cost implications, but it dovetails with our climate change agenda. So you have a cost-of-living measure, which in medium-term policy terms makes sense for climate change, it would get people out of cars and into public transport. And so that’s something we would be examining in a positive light.”

Christina is reporting from the UN throughout the week. You can follow her updates on Twitter @christinafinn8

About the author:

About the author
Christina Finn
@christinafinn8
christinafinn@thejournal.ie

