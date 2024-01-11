Advertisement
24 and 25 year olds can now avail of 50% fares on public transport. Andy Gibson/Alamy Stock Photo
young adult

Half-price public transport fares now available to 24- and 25-year-olds

The measure was announced in last year’s budget.
23
5.9k
1 hour ago

PEOPLE UNDER THE age of 26 will be able to travel half price on public transport from today thanks to the extension of the young adult card fare.

The government measure was initially announced for 19-23 year-olds in Budget 2022, but the criteria was extended in the Budget last October to include 24 and 25-year -olds.

The change means that up until your 26th birthday you can travel half-price on all public transport using a young adult leap card. This also includes full-time third level students.

Leap card users are currently able to travel around Dublin for €1 euro as part of the TFI 90 minute fare. This is in comparison to the €2 fare currently charged for adults travelling with a Leap card.

Under this scheme 25-year-olds will now pay €0.65 for Bus Éireann single city fares in Cork, Galway, Limerick and Waterford in comparison to €1.35 for an adult.

For Bus Éireann town fares in Drogheda, Athlone, Sligo, Navan, and Carlow, 25-year-olds can now pay €0.55 as opposed to €1.10 for adults.

If you currently have a Leap card and are aged 23 or younger, that card will still allow you to access half price fares up until your 24th birthday. Anyone aged 24 or 25 will have to to apply for a new card in order to benefit. 

Leap cards purchased after today will be valid until your 26th birthday.

Launching the extension of the discounted fare, Transport Minister Eamon Ryan said big increases in public transport passenger numbers were “being led by young people in particular who are using our buses and trains more to get to and from college, training, sports facilities or just to meet up with friends in their local towns”.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Sadbh Cox
sadbh@thejournal.ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
23
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     