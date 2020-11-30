#Open journalism No news is bad news

Monday 30 November 2020
People urged to avoid public transport at peak times ahead of move to Level 3

Capacity on public transport will increase from 25% to 50% from tomorrow onwards.

By Órla Ryan Monday 30 Nov 2020, 4:25 PM
58 minutes ago 4,234 Views 8 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5283897
People boarding a bus in Dublin last month.
Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie
Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

PEOPLE HAVE BEEN asked to avoid using public transport at peak times if possible, ahead of the country moving from Level 5 to Level 3 of Covid-19 restrictions tomorrow.

Capacity on public transport will increase from 25% to 50% from tomorrow onwards. All passengers on public transport must continue to wear face coverings.

The National Transport Authority (NTA) has said it expects as increase in demand for public transport this week as many retail and hospitality businesses reopen, as well as the fact schools are still in term.

“Social-distancing measures are restricting capacity, so customers are advised to only use public transport for necessary journeys and to avoid peak-time travel,” a spokesperson said today.

If there is “pressure” on particular services in the coming days, the NTA and transport operators “will seek to respond, and address them at local level if there is scope to do so”, they added.

“We would ask people to avoid travelling at times of the day when a lot of school children and essential workers are using public transport, and only to use public transport for essential purposes.”

The spokesperson also noted that Small Public Service Vehicles (SPSVs) including taxis remain operational and available for business.

Anybody who can work from home should do so, and the government and NTA has urged people to walk or cycle where possible.

“Congestion caused by an increase in private cars may cause delays to public transport services, especially around key shopping centres in the cities.

“We’d ask that intending passengers bear these factors in mind, allow more time for their journey and remain polite and respectful towards drivers and other transport workers,” the spokesperson stated.

Irish Rail is operating a full schedule on all routes. From Wednesday, 2 December, to Friday, 18 December inclusive, the following additional weekday services (Monday to Friday) will operate:

  • 9.50pm Dublin Connolly to Maynooth
  • 10.10pm Dublin Connolly to Drogheda

From Monday, 7 December, a 9.50pm service from Grand Canal Dock to Portlaoise will also operate.

The latest updates on Dublin Bus services can be read here, Bus Éireann here and Luas here.

