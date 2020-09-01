This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 19 °C Tuesday 1 September, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Vintners say thousands of pubs face defaulting on loans as six-month mortgage moratorium due to end

Pubs were given a six-month moratorium on their mortgages.

By Garreth MacNamee Tuesday 1 Sep 2020, 12:51 PM
1 hour ago 7,818 Views 48 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5192378
Image: PA
Image: PA

THE LICENSED VINTNERS’ Association (LVA) has said thousands of pubs face defaulting on their mortgages if the Government does not step in and offer a better rescue packed. 

The banks had provided a six-month moratorium to pubs across the country at the beginning of the crisis but that will close at the end of September. 

The LVA, which represents Dublin pubs, said it has discussed this issue with the banks and they have confirmed that these breaks can’t be further extended and that borrowers who cannot make repayments at that point will be in default.

Last week, the Government said it was setting out a €16 million rescue package for pubs across the country. This package has been derided by the LVA.

The association said the majority of closed pubs will receive no more than €1,600 grant aide.

Small pubs in the lowest licensing bracket comprise most of the pubs still closed and they will have been shut by order of the Government for 25 weeks by next Sunday. The figures announced mean they will only be due an extra payment of €64 per week of forced closure, an average which gets smaller for each additional week they are unable to open. 

 “We are massively concerned that the decisions made by the Government and NPHET last week are going to drive thousands of pubs across the country into mortgage default,” said Donall O’Keeffe, Chief Executive of the LVA.

“Firstly the Government and NPHET has once again stopped these pubs from opening their doors, so they have no income coming into the business. On top of that, they announced a paltry, token gesture of a package which offers next to no support to these businesses.”

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

O’Keeffe added that the mortgage payment breaks provided by the main banks have been an “invaluable support to pubs across Ireland, especially the majority of pubs who are still closed”.

Those came into effect in late March when the pubs were the first sector to close across the country. That six-month payment break will close at the end of this month and the banks have informed us that further breaks can’t be provided. 

 “The so-called ‘package’ announced by the Government was nothing more than a hollow gesture. It was spin pure and simple, but it exposed how little they care about protecting the pub sector in this country. In reality, only a fraction of the ‘package’ will consist of grant aid for the pubs still closed, ” O’Keeffe added.

Basically, every action the Government is taking at the moment is driving the pub industry in this country into the ground. They have given the industry next to no support and possibly even worse they have also taken away all hope for the pubs still closed, the 25,000 members of staff they employ and all their families.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (48)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie