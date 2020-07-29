Gardaí find 22 more pubs in potential breach of Covid-19 restrictions

Pubs are still required to serve a substantial meal to be open as restaurants.

GARDAÍ LAST WEEK intervened in 22 potential breaches of public health regulations by pubs, again noting that a lack of food being served is the major issue.

An Garda Síochána says that the “vast majority” of pubs are in compliance with Covid-19 restrictions but that 80 have been found to be in breach since 3 July.

Files in relation to these cases have been sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The force launched Operation Navigation at the beginning of this month to conduct checks on licensed premises open during Phase 3 of the government’s roadmap.

Under Phase 3 of the government’s roadmap, pubs can now open if they serve “substantial meals” that cost at least €9 under guidance issued from Fáilte Ireland.

Pubs are also permitted to impose social distancing rules of just one metre rather than two metres, subject to other mitigation requirements.

In an update this evening, gardaí said that 22 potential breaches were identified from Monday last until Sunday.

“The majority of these cases continue to refer to no evidence of food being served or consumed and no evidence of receipts to show that food had been sold,” An Garda Síochána says.

Gardaí do not have any additional powers to close pubs not adhering to guidelines but have said that that pubs who flout them may receive an objection to their licence when it comes up for renewal.

Garda Deputy Commissioner John Twomey said that there is are “high level of compliance” among publicans but that “a minority” or not adhering to restrictions.