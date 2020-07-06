Gardaí should intervene to deal with pubs that flout rules, says publicans body

Dame Lane and the wider area in Dublin appeared busy with drinkers on Saturday night, with few signs of social distancing.

Dame Lane and the wider area in Dublin appeared busy with drinkers on Saturday night, with few signs of social distancing.

THE CHIEF EXECUTIVE of the Licensed Vintners Association has said that gardaí should intervene to deal with pubs flouting rules on take-away drinking, following scenes of busy streets in Dublin on Saturday night.

Donal O’Keefe, speaking on RTÉ’s Radio One’s Morning Ireland programme, said images of hundreds of drinkers, with little social distancing or mask-wearing, were a major concern.

Many of the images shared were of Dame Court in the city, which has several nearby pubs including the Stags Head. In a statement, the Stags Head pub said it wanted to reaffirm it has been closed since 15 March.

The images – which circulated on Twitter and on social media on Saturday night – have prompted concerns about a resurgence of Covid-19 in Ireland.

“It’s a shocking situation. It’s a disgraceful business. It should not be happening,” O’Keefe said.

Pubs and licensed premises are legally permitted to sell alcohol for take-away or to be drank off the premises, but the alcohol cannot be consumed within 100 metres of the premises.

However, few pubs would have operated such a service before the pandemic.

Gardai walking around the streets in Dublin City Centre to make sure pubs are not breaking the guidelines on social distancing, serving food or time limits etc



Yet this is allowed on Dame Lane..... pic.twitter.com/4inEgsY2Rm — Barry Whyte (@BarryWhyte85) July 4, 2020 Source: Barry Whyte /Twitter

“This situation was never contemplated, but it’s causing huge problems in town now,” O’Keefe said.

He said that if pubs and restaurants were not following the law, then gardaí should take action.

“We’re hugely concerned that the actions of an irresponsible few could damage the entire industry. It’s very damaging for the reputation of pubs in Dublin, what’s going on. It’s very damaging for the image of the city,” he said.

O’Keefe stressed that the images of people seemingly ignoring public health guidance as they milled around Dublin pubs was a separate issue from the re-opening of bars and pubs.

Since 29 June, many pubs have already re-opened early as restaurants.

“It’s very important to realise that this is a separate issue from pubs re-opening. Pubs re-opening for food last Monday have to follow the guidelines,” O’Keefe said.

Concerns

Former health minister Simon Harris joined the chorus of people expressing concerns. “C’mon everyone. We’ve come too far to go back,” he tweeted.

Over the weekend, gardaí began checking licensed premises to ensure public health guidelines were being followed.

The inspections, named Operation Navigation, began at 7pm on Friday evening. Gardaí are expected to release data in relation to the operation this week.

Pubs will be on the agenda today as Cabinet ministers meet to discuss a range of pandemic-related issues. Ministers will review whether public health guidelines are being followed in bars and other premises since they were allowed to re-open.

With reporting from Sean Murray