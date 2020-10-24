Send us a pic of your carved Hallowe'en pumpkin and win a free dinner from Just-Eat

The President's pumpkin in 2014 Source: Sascha O'Toole/Courtesy of Aras an Uachtarain

WITH HALLOWE’EN APPROACHING, you’ve probably seen decorations go up and pumpkins in the shops.

Along with Just-Eat, who have specially commissioned seasonal vouchers for Hallowe’en, we wanted to get into the spirit of things too.

We want to see your pumpkin (or turnip) carvings and have €25 Just-Eat vouchers to give away to the best five.

Send your entries by email with HALLOWEEN in the subject line to competitions@thejournal.ie before midnight Thursday, 29 October. Include any fun details about your carvings, and who was involved.

Looking for some inspiration? Check these out from our own archives.

Have fun!

We’ll pick five winners from the entries on Friday 30 October and will let the winner know by email. Journal Media’s decision is final.