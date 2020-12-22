#Open journalism No news is bad news

New arrangements for people to claim Pandemic Unemployment Payment between now and new year

Minister Heather Humphreys said applications would be processed “without delay”.

By Sean Murray Tuesday 22 Dec 2020, 3:06 PM
Minister Heather Humphreys
Image: Julien Behal Photography
Image: Julien Behal Photography

THE MINISTER FOR Social Protection Heather Humphreys has said that new arrangements have been put in place to process new applications made by people for the Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP) over the Christmas period.

After the government’s announcement of a return to Level 5 – albeit with modifications – today, tens of thousands will now be put out of work again. 

Minister Humphreys said that the new arrangements will mean those who are eligible for income support will receive it “as quickly as possible”. 

It will be processed for people who apply for the payment throughout the Christmas period.

The department said: “In essence, anybody who applies for PUP online via www.MyWelfare.ie anytime up to and including Christmas Eve will receive that payment within a week of their application.

  • A person who makes a new application for PUP in the period from the 18th December up to and including close of business today the 22nd will receive their payment on the 24th of December.
  • A person who makes a new application for PUP by close of business on Wednesday 23rd December will receive payment on Wednesday 30th December.
  • A person who makes a new application for PUP by close of business on Thursday 24th December will receive a payment on Thursday 31st December.
  • A person who makes a new application for PUP on any date from the 25th to close of business on 31st of December will be paid on the normal PUP payment date of Tuesday the 5th of January.

The minister said: “I want to assure all workers that the Pandemic Unemployment Payment remains open for applications and will be available to assist people who lose their job in the coming days.

“I have put arrangements in place for people who will be losing their jobs at this very difficult time and officials in my Department will be working throughout the Christmas period so that applications will be processed without delay.

In order to process applications as quickly as possible, I would urge everybody to apply online. The quickest and easiest way to apply for the Pandemic Unemployment Payment is online via MyWelfare.ie. These are not easy decisions but people’s health is the key priority and the measures being taken by Government are essential to protect lives and keep people safe.

Yesterday, it was announced that 277,700 were due to receive the PUP this week but this figure is expected to rise significantly again with the fresh restrictions. 

