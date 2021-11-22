No plans to roll back PUP cuts at tonight's cabinet meeting on economic recovery

GOVERNMENT SOURCES HAVE said they don’t expect any changes to the planned cuts to Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP) rates from €250 a week to €203 a week.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin also said last week that there was no plan to roll back the cuts to the PUP.

The Cabinet Sub Committee on Economic Recovery will meet this evening to discuss support measures for the hospitality sector, following last week’s return to some restrictions.

Ministers are also set to consider long-term Covid-19 supports as case numbers grow and pressure on the healthcare sector increases.

Yesterday, the number of new cases in the country was at 4,181 with 668 in hospital and 125 receiving intensive care.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan appealed to people once again to help reduce the level of transmission by limiting social contact, wearing a mask, and getting tested correctly.

The cuts to the PUP came in last week, with many voicing concerns about the impact on workers in the hospitality sector. Bars, restaurants and nightclubs had only recently seen restrictions start to relax.

Speaking on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland today, Barbara Berman of the Berman and Wallace restaurant and catering company likened her business’ cancellations from clients to “a deck of cards”.

She said that before that announcement the restaurant was “getting buzzed up again” with people coming back to work.