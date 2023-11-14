Advertisement

Tuesday 14 November 2023
Gavriil Grigorov/Sputnik/Kremlin Pool Photo/PA Images Russian President Vladimir Putin
Russia

Putin approves new restrictions on media coverage ahead of presidential elections

The changes come ahead of the election due to be held next March.
30 minutes ago

RUSSIAN PRESIDENT VLADIMIR Putin has approved changes to the law that governs presidential elections, putting new restrictions on media coverage, local news agencies have reported.

The changes come ahead of the election due to be held next March in which Putin, who has ruled Russia for the last 24 years, is expected to seek a new six-year term.

The 71-year-old has not declared whether he will run, saying he will announce that only after parliament formally sets the election date.

Under the amendments that he approved, only journalists contractually employed by registered media outlets will be allowed to cover election commission meetings, potentially barring freelancers and independent journalists.

The changes also include barring any coverage of the commission’s actions on military bases or in areas under martial law without prior permission of regional and military authorities.

In addition, the changes prohibit campaign activity on “blocked resources”.

Under an intensifying crackdown on opposition and information flow, Russia has banned an array of websites and services including Facebook and Instagram, although many people use VPNs to circumvent the blockage.

Author
Press Association
