Sunday 20 February 2022
Queen Elizabeth has tested positive for Covid-19

The British monarch was in contact with the Prince of Wales, who confirmed he had coronavirus on 10 February.

By Press Association Sunday 20 Feb 2022, 11:59 AM
Queen Elizabeth II
Image: PA Images
Queen Elizabeth II
Queen Elizabeth II
Image: PA Images

THE BRITISH QUEEN has contracted Covid-19, Buckingham Palace has announced.

Queen Elizabeth II (95) has tested positive for the virus and is experiencing “mild cold-like symptoms” but expects to carry out “light duties” this week.

The British head of state has fallen ill after it was confirmed she had been in direct contact with her eldest son and heir Charles, the Prince of Wales, the week he had the disease.

The announcement was made just a few weeks after the nation’s longest-reigning monarch reached her historic Platinum Jubilee of 70 years on the throne on 6 February.

Buckingham Palace said in a statement: “Buckingham Palace confirm that The Queen has today tested positive for Covid.

“Her Majesty is experiencing mild cold-like symptoms but expects to continue light duties at Windsor over the coming week.

“She will continue to receive medical attention and will follow all the appropriate guidelines.”

The Royal Household has its own royal physicians and the Queen’s doctors will be on hand to take care of and monitor the head of state, with Professor Sir Huw Thomas, head of the Medical Household and Physician to the Queen, expected to be in charge.

The monarch carried out her first major public engagement for more than three months on 5 February, the eve of her Jubilee, when she met charity workers at Sandringham House, cut a celebratory cake and used a walking stick to rest on.

The Queen is understood to be triple vaccinated but she had been on doctors’ order to rest since mid October, after cancelling a run of engagements and spending a night in hospital undergoing preliminary tests.

She is believed to have spent time with Charles on 8 February, when he hosted an investiture at her Windsor Castle home, and a few days later he tested positive for Covid but made a quick recovery to full health.

The Duchess of Cornwall, Camilla, has also tested positive for Covid, with Clarence House confirming on 14 February that the duchess was self isolating.

