14 mins ago

More now from those who idolised the monarch.

Annette German, who attended the Queen’s coronation, said the Queen “could not better have dedicated her life” to her people.

Speaking outside Buckingham Palace, Ms German, 84, a retired teacher from south London, said: “I was with my grandmother at the coronation and when I heard the news she was unwell, I thought I must be there and I got on a train and got the news as I was just round the corner.

“I share a birthday with the Queen and I’ve listened to the national anthem every birthday.

“I’m from a left-wing family but massively in favour, the Queen could not have better-dedicated her life to her country.”

Speaking of her shared birthday with the Queen, she said: “It’s a very special. I’ve had that link all that life.”