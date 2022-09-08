Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
QUEEN ELIZABETH II, the longest reigning monarch in Britain, has died.
Buckingham Palace have made a statement, saying that she passed away this afternoon.
Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson is the latest to release a statement.
Statement on the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II (1/3) pic.twitter.com/kDN6cW8Njp— Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) September 8, 2022
Liz Truss said: “It’s an extraordinary achievement to have presided with such dignity and grace for 70 years. Her life of service stretched beyond most of our living memories.
“In return she was loved and admired by the people in the United Kingdom and all around the world.
“She has been a personal inspiration to me and to many Britons – her devotion to duty is an example to us all.”
There has been some debate over whether or not Charles would become KIng Charles III or take another name.
In what might be a sign of things to come, British Prime Minister Liz Truss referred to Charles, the new King, as King Charles III, saying: “Today the Crown passes, as it has done for more than a thousand years, to our new monarch, our new head of state, his majesty King Charles III.”
More now from those who idolised the monarch.
Annette German, who attended the Queen’s coronation, said the Queen “could not better have dedicated her life” to her people.
Speaking outside Buckingham Palace, Ms German, 84, a retired teacher from south London, said: “I was with my grandmother at the coronation and when I heard the news she was unwell, I thought I must be there and I got on a train and got the news as I was just round the corner.
“I share a birthday with the Queen and I’ve listened to the national anthem every birthday.
“I’m from a left-wing family but massively in favour, the Queen could not have better-dedicated her life to her country.”
Speaking of her shared birthday with the Queen, she said: “It’s a very special. I’ve had that link all that life.”
Elton John described the Queen as an “inspiring presence” and said he would “miss her dearly”.
The musical star said the Queen had been a huge part of his life “from childhood to this day” in his own online tribute.
“Along with the rest of the nation, I am deeply saddened to hear the news of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth’s passing,” Elton wrote.
“She was an inspiring presence to be around, and lead the country through some of our greatest, and darkest, moments with grace, decency and a genuine caring warmth.
“Queen Elizabeth has been a huge part of my life from childhood to this day, and I will miss her dearly.”
More from Charles’ statement here:
“The death of my beloved mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family.
“We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished sovereign and a much-loved mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world.
“During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which the Queen was so widely held.”
Charles, who became King on the death of his mother, said: "We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world."
Fans of the Royal Family have been left shaken by the news.
Royal superfan John Loughrey, 67, from Wandsworth, south west London, wept outside Buckingham Palace as he said he “can’t believe” the news and paid tribute to the “inspirational” Queen whose “duty always came first”.
“I met the Queen twice. I gave flowers to her. I can’t believe it,” he said.
“She was inspirational. She served her duty – her duty always came first, her family next.
“She went downhill after the Duke of Edinburgh died. They were like two swans.
“God save the Queen.”
Mr Loughrey said he would be camping near the palace for 10 days as a mark of respect for the Queen before lighting a candle for her at Westminster Abbey.
There has been no shortage of world leaders paying respect to the 96-year-old.
The latest is Volodymyr Zelenskyy – Ukraine’s president.
He has said: “It is with deep sadness that we learned of the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. On behalf of the Ukrainian people, we extend sincere condolences to the Royal Family, the entire United Kingdom and the Commonwealth over this irreparable loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with you.”
Time Magazine has also just issued a new commemorative cover following the death of the monarch.
TIME's new commemorative cover: Queen Elizabeth II, 1926-2022 https://t.co/NMT3FDTbaQ pic.twitter.com/od7VzQLRen— TIME (@TIME) September 8, 2022
Officials brought out a notice confirming the Queen’s death to the gates of Buckingham Palace.
A large crowd has gathered to read it, and Royal Parks staff have begun constructing pens from metal barriers to control the public.
Officials have brought a notice confirming the Queen’s death to the gates of Buckingham Palace.— PA Media (@PA) September 8, 2022
A large crowd has gathered to read it, and Royal Parks staff have begun constructing pens from metal barriers to control the public
📸: @belperbarlow pic.twitter.com/6fxP9tzaln
Sinn Féin’s leader in the North has also expressed her sympathy on the passing of the monarch.
Michelle O’Neill said she wanted to especially offer words of condolence to those in the unionist community.
I wish to especially acknowledge the profound sorrow of our neighbours from within the unionist community who will feel her loss deeply.— Michelle O’Neill (@moneillsf) September 8, 2022
Personally, I am grateful for Queen Elizabeth’s significant contribution and determined efforts to advancing peace and reconciliation 2/4
Taoiseach Micheál Martin has now released a statement on behalf of the Government of Ireland.
He has also referenced her historic visit to Ireland in 2011.
The Queen’s reign was one of historic duration, immense consequence and a focus of respect and admiration around the world. Her dedication to duty and public service were self-evident and her wisdom and experience truly unique.
The Queen’s passing is indeed the end of an era. Her State Visit to Ireland in 2011 marked a crucial step in the normalisation of relations with our nearest neighbour.
That visit was a great success, largely because of the many gracious gestures and warm remarks made by the Queen during her time in Ireland.
Her popularity with the Irish people was also very evident and clearly made a very positive impact on the Queen. In particular, I recall the warmth of the welcome she received from the public in Cork during her walkabout at the English Market.
Michael D had welcomed Queen Elizabeth II to Ireland on her first official visit here back in 2011.
He noted the enormity of that visit to Anglo-Irish relations.
His statement added: “As President of Ireland, I recall the exceptional hospitality afforded to Sabina and myself by the Queen and the late Prince Philip on our four day State Visit to Britain in 2014. Together we celebrated the deeply personal interconnection between the Irish and British people, a connection embodied by the hundreds of thousands of families who have moved between our shores over the centuries.
“As we know, the Queen often spoke of how much she enjoyed her own historic State Visit to Ireland in 2011, the first such Visit by a British monarch since Irish independence, and during which she did so much through eloquent word and generous gesture to improve relations between our two islands.”
Michael D Higgins has expressed his regret at the monarch’s death.
A statement from the Irish president reads: “It is with profound regret and a deep personal sadness that I have learnt of the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.On behalf of the people of Ireland, may I express my heartfelt sympathy to His Majesty King Charles and to the Royal Family on their very great personal loss.
“May I offer my deepest condolences to the British people and to the members of the Commonwealth on the loss of a unique, committed and deeply respected Head of State.”
The news was announced on the Royal Family’s official Twitter account as well as other official royal channels.
The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 8, 2022
The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/VfxpXro22W
Good evening. Garreth MacNamee here with you this evening.
It has been confirmed in the last five minutes that Queen Elizabeth II has died.
We will be bringing you all the reaction to the monarch’s death at the age of 96.
