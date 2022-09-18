Taoiseach to meet Truss today as queuers face 14-hour wait to see queen's coffin

WORLD LEADERS ARE travelling to the UK ahead of tomorrow’s funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in London.

President Michael D Higgins and Taoiseach Micheál Martin are both in the UK ahead of the service and Martin is set to meet UK Prime Minister Liz Truss later today.

The talks are being portrayed as chats rather than formal bilateral sessions, but the meeting comes against a backdrop of political tensions over post-Brexit trading arrangements.

Martin met Truss in person briefly since she became Prime Minister earlier this month.

They were seated next to one another during a memorial service for the queen at St Anne’s Cathedral in Belfast on Tuesday.

The meeting comes as Britain is expected to push ahead with legislation to give ministers the power to scrap parts of the Northern Ireland Protocol, which was jointly agreed by the UK and EU in order to avoid a hard border on the island of Ireland.

Both the EU and Ireland claim Britain’s move to unilaterally revise the post-Brexit treaty would breach international law.

The issue is expected to ramp up ahead of a deadline at the end of October to form a new Northern Ireland Executive, which the DUP has so far blocked in protest over the protocol.

Truss had been due to meet US president Joe Biden, a milestone of her early premiership, but the talks were cancelled, with a “full bilateral meeting” scheduled instead for Wednesday, when they are set to be in New York for the UN General Assembly.

Along with meeting the Taoiseach, Truss will also meet Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau and Polish president Andrzej Duda in Downing Street.

She will also have an audience with King Charles III before attending his reception for visiting heads of state at Buckingham Palace.

The king will host world leaders and official overseas guests at the palace, in what the king’s spokesman described as an “official state event”.

Queen queue

The final day of the queen’s lying in state is taking place and the official online tracker said the estimated queuing time was at least 14 hours this morning – significantly shorter than the peak of more than 25 hours that was seen in the early hours yesterday morning.

A one-minute silence is planned in the UK for 8pm, with people invited to mark the occasion privately at home, on their doorstep or street, or at community events and vigils.

Yesterday evening, the queen’s eight grandchildren together staged an evening vigil around their grandmother’s coffin.

The grandchildren, invited by the king, had wanted to pay their respects as their parents had done the evening before.

William and the king also went on a walkabout in the afternoon to greet mourners in the queue for the lying in state, after Charles was given a tour of the Metropolitan Police Service Special Operations Room.

At Westminster Abbey, final preparations are being put in place ready for the funeral tomorrow.

Additional reporting from Céimin Burke